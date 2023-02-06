Razer has unveiled a Signature version of the Viper Mini

HQ

Razer has announced a new gaming mouse, which will join its line up of devices later this week. Known as the Viper Mini Signature Edition, this mouse weighs just 49g thanks to its magnesium-alloy exoskeleton, and boasts a 30K Focus Pro optical sensor for accurate movements.

Clocking in at the rather staggering price of €319.99, this mouse is said to feature a battery life of up to 60 hours (although will likely be much shorter than that if using the HyperSpeed wireless technology), and even features Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, which are rated for 90 million clicks.

To add to this, the device features 4000Hz true wireless support, but does come with a 1.8m Speedflex Type C cable for charging and wired usage. As for the mouse's dimensions, aside from weighing 49g, it measures 119mm x 62mm x 39mm.

While you can check out the mouse below, if you fancy picking one up, be sure to head to the Razer Store here to be part of the first drop that will be available come February 12 at 4:00 GMT / 5:00 CET.