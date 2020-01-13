Razer has unveiled a new gaming PC called the Tomahawk

The Razor Tomahawk is a stylish new ultra-compact tool-less gaming desktop that will make it simpler than ever to set up, customise and upgrade your gaming PC. Using the Intel NUC, this new style of tower will allow you to simply click your components in without the need for any added equipment.

The Tomahawk has a pull-out sledge design with a built-in PCI-E bridge that will allow you to easily connect a NUC system and have everything connected to the necessary parts - no more messing about plugging in each individual cable or connector. In a matter of seconds, the NUC and GPU can be connected to the base unit, slid into the chassis and the computer is ready to go.

When the Tomahawk is released later this year there will be two separate options available:

Razor Tomahawk N1 will include the sledge, the PSU and the case, this will allow the user to choose their own NUC and GPU to implement into the machine.

The second option will come fitted with an RTX 2080, an i9 9th generation Intel processor, 16GB Ram and 512GB SSD storage, all which will still be upgradable when the time comes for an upgrade.

The Razor Tomahawk is set for release in the first half of 2020, and you can find out more about it below.