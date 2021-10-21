Razer has revealed a bunch of new PC components

HQ

Razer has just revealed a number of PC components at RazerCon. The AIO main AIO model is called Hanbo Chroma, and is a 360mm liquid cooler, and comes with three Hydraulic fans made with both cooling and acoustics in mind. It can be both daisy chained or controlled individually, and a 240mm model with two fans is also available when both products hit the shelves next month. There is RGB in the fans and pump as well.

Razer has also revealed a new series of fans called Kunai Chroma. As suggested, it has RGB and are PWM controls, with both a 120mm and a 140mm version set to be available. Following up to this, a hub controller that controls not six, but eight fans has also been introduced, aptly named PWM.

As for price tag of each of these items, that may vary, but Razer seems to be aiming for the more premium price margin.