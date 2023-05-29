Razer has launched Mercury editions of the Blade 16 and 18

HQ

Razer is no stranger to releasing new coloured iterations of its devices, and for the latest versions of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops, this is precisely what it has decided to do once again.

Both laptops are now available in the Mercury colour scheme, which is essentially a white palette that directly contrasts Razer's usual black palette. Otherwise, the laptops can be configured in the exact same way as any of the other most recent Blade 16 and 18 laptops, and as for what price points these devices will be clocking in at, we're told:



Blade 16 Mercury Edition - €4,399.99



Blade 18 Mercury Edition - Starting at €4,399.99



Take a look at the striking Mercury versions of the Blade below.