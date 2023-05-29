Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Razer has launched Mercury editions of the Blade 16 and 18

The powerful laptop now comes in a striking new colour scheme.

HQ

Razer is no stranger to releasing new coloured iterations of its devices, and for the latest versions of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops, this is precisely what it has decided to do once again.

Both laptops are now available in the Mercury colour scheme, which is essentially a white palette that directly contrasts Razer's usual black palette. Otherwise, the laptops can be configured in the exact same way as any of the other most recent Blade 16 and 18 laptops, and as for what price points these devices will be clocking in at, we're told:


  • Blade 16 Mercury Edition - €4,399.99

  • Blade 18 Mercury Edition - Starting at €4,399.99

Take a look at the striking Mercury versions of the Blade below.

