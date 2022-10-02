Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Razer has launched an athleisure collection

For the active gamer.

Razer has become a true lifestyle brand over the last few years, with products and initiatives designed for more than just the hardcore gaming demographic. The latest of this comes in the form of an athleisure collection, known as Razer Instinct.

The collection is made of two and four-way stretch fabric that is "lightweight and form-fitting", and yet still is designed to be breathable and stay cool during exercise sessions. While the collection does have a mostly black colour scheme, it is, as expected, highlighted by bright-green accents to fit the Razer brand, with some of the products even featuring the text "For Gamers" on waistbands.

The collection is now available to purchase from the Razer Store, meaning you can head that way to grab some new workout gear if you fancy wearing something with gaming roots.

