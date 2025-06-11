Razer has launched a keyboard without any keys

HQ

Why should you have to pay full price for a keyboard if you don't want the keys that come built into the device? That might seem like a strange question, but for folk who enjoy customising their keyboards with unique and stylised keys, this is a very topical point. Razer seems to understand this now too, as the technology company has revealed a new Barebones model that is described as a "bold new direction" and also the start of a "new era of customisation".

Specifically, it's the BlackWidow V4 75% that is being given the Barebones treatment, and what this means is that it's basically just the chassis of the keyboard without keys or even switches already installed. This option then enables users to install the switches and keys that they want, assuming the switches at least confer to the 3-pin or 5-pin standard.

Otherwise, this is still very much a BlackWidow V4, meaning you get a polling rate of 8,000 Hz, Chroma-powered RGB lighting under the keys once they're installed, and the same body that includes dual-layer dampening, factory-lubricated stabilisers, and an FR4 plate for a deeper sound profile.

You can snag a Barebones version of the keyboard today from the Razer Store for a price tag that is $60 less than the main model, ultimately selling for $140.

