Razer has come up with a solution to your laptop's overheating problem

During RazerCon over the weekend, the technology manufacturer Razer revealed a few new items and gadgets that it has in the works. One such device is built to tackle the very common problem of laptop's overheating while under the stress of gaming, with this gadget known simply as the Laptop Cooling Pad.

It's a pretty self-explanatory concept that sees 14-inch or 18-inch laptops essentially sitting on a stand with a big fan built into its centre. From here, this device will adjust and scale up its cooling effort depending on how hot the laptop resting on it becomes.

Specifically, the pad utilises a 140mm high-velocity fan and an airtight pressure chamber that claims to be able to reduce CPU and GPU temperatures by up to 18%. It will even have sound adjustable elements too, meaning if the fan ends up working too much and producing too much sound, it will make a change to determine the optimal noise to performance ratio.

The Laptop Cooling Pad will, as you would expect from a Razer gadget, feature Chroma RGB elements and as for the price point, it will be selling for $150/€150 when it debuts later this year.