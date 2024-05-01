Razer has been forced to pay $1.1 million for lying about its Zephyr mask

HQ

The gaming accessories giant Razer has just been fined $1.1 million by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for lying about the Zephyr protective mask.

The mask was rolled out in a hurry during the Covid pandemic and was said to filter out dangerous particles via N95-classified filters, something that was never in the mask to begin with (it has now turned out).

"The sellers of a supposed N95-grade face mask called the Zephyr will pay more than $1.1 million to provide full refunds to consumers nationwide, as well as a civil penalty, under a proposed settlement the Federal Trade Commission announced today. The stipulated order settling the complaint also bars Razer, Inc., along with its affiliated entities involved in the development, marketing, and sale of the Zephyr, from making COVID-related health misrepresentations or unsubstantiated health claims about protective health equipment and requires them to pay a civil penalty of $100,000."

It's also said that despite the claims by Razer that the mask was N95-certified in its ads, the mask was never actually submitted for approval by health and safety agency NIOSH, and never had permission to market the product in such a way.