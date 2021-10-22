Razer has announced the Kraken V3 family of headsets

HQ

Razer has announced the Kraken V3 family with haptic feedback. It comes in the groups of Kraken, Kraken Hypersense, and Kraken pro.

The haptics system used is the Lofelt L5 Driver, and works two dimensionally and across 20-200hz, instead of only a few specific frequencies. As each earcup has its own driver, stereo haptics are possible.

Previously, many haptic functions also needed the game to be pre-programmed and have special integration, where the new Razer Hypersense uses real-time processing with on-headset adjustment, and does not require pre-integration of haptics.

Sound-wise, Razer's well-known 50mm Triforce titanium drivers are used in combination of THX Spatial audio.

The earcups are fitted with hybrid between fabric and leatherette memory foam cushions, and the steel headband is clad in plush leatherette.

The $100 Kraken V3 comes with RGB, wired connection and a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone but no haptics, while the V3 Hypersense at $130 also gives you Razer Hypersense haptics, and at $200, you get both wireless Razer HyperSpeed connection and a detachable HyperClear Super cardioid microphone on top of the other features.