Razer has announced its first hot-swappable mechanical keyboard

If you've been waiting for Razer to launch a keyboard that allows you to actually hot-swap out the switches beneath the keys themselves, then we have some very good news for you. The technology brand has now announced the BlackWidow V4 75%, which is the company's first hot-swappable mechanical keyboard that gives you these more advanced options.

The actual device itself is a tenkeyless version of the BlackWidow V4 Pro, meaning it lacks the defined number pad on the right. As for how the swappable switches work, here you have the option to flick between 3 and 5-pin switch versions of the Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switch Gen-3.

Otherwise, the keyboard promises N-key rollover and anti-ghosting, up to an 8000 Hz polling rate, screw-in stabilisers, and is fully programmable via Razer Synapse. As for price, it retails for $189.99.