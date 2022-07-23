Razer has announced a stream controller

HQ

Razer has unveiled its rival to Elgato's Stream Deck in the form of a new streaming controller that is fit with a range of buttons and dials so that you can tweak settings while livestreaming.

Known as the Razer Stream Controller, the device boasts 12 customisable switches, as well as six analog dials, and eight extra programmable buttons, and also comes with an LCD touchscreen, which is where the 12 main switches can be found.

"Creation is all about pushing the boundaries of what's possible. That's exactly what Razer's sole focus is with our streaming suite of tools we're putting in creator's hands," said Richard Hashim, head of the mobile & console division at Razer. "Through our fully integrated cutting-edge hardware and software approach, Razer empowers creators to not be restricted by their tools, but instead only by the limits of their imagination."

We're also told in a press release that the Razer Stream Controller comes with a unique UX that allows users to easily customise the commands that their Stream Deck can offer.

As for how much the Razer Stream Deck will retail for, that clocks in at €269.99, and it will release in the autumn of 2022.