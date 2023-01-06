Razer has an announced an upgraded Kiyo webcam model

HQ

For those who are looking for a device that is somewhere between an actual camera and a simple webcam, Razer created a system known as the Kiyo. Ever since its debut, the product has been iterated upon and improved, and following its appearance at CES, we've now been informed about yet another version in the Kiyo line.

This system is called the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, and is designed to lean even closer toward professional-level quality. It does this by having the "largest sensor ever in a webcam" to aim for DSLR-like quality. The actual sensor is a Sony 1/1.2" STARVIS 2, which captures in 2.9 micro millimetre pixel size, and the Kiyo Pro Ultra is even fitted with a F/1.7 aperture lens that captures four times more light than other webcams.

As for the recording quality, this will be either 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS, but thanks to the processor inside the webcam, it will be able to convert this footage into either 4K/24 FPS, 1440p/30 FPS, or 1080p/60 FPS when using the Kiyo Pro Ultra to stream. And in this vein, the webcam will feature AI face-tracking tech to auto focus the lens at all times.

The Kiyo Pro Ultra will also be HDR-enabled and will have customisable options, such as ISO, shutter speed, pan, tilt, and more. And this is all with the device being connected via a USB 3.0 port.

As for when this device will launch, it is actually available right now and is retailing for $299.99 / €349.99.