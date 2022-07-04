Razer has acquired haptic development platform Interhaptics

HQ

Razer has officially acquired the haptics development platform Interhaptics, a move that is seeing the company being utilised to help expand and grow Razer's haptic product line HyperSense. Announced in a press release, we're told that Razer acquired 100 percent of Interhaptics, and that the company will be building haptics ecosystems in coalition with game studios across multiple platforms.

"At Razer, we know how important it is to create best-in-class products for a unique and personalized gaming experience, because we are gamers ourselves," said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's hardware business unit. "Interhaptics brings leading expertise in haptics and their development platform will be leveraged to expand the HyperSense ecosystem."

With the acquisition in mind, Interhaptics founder and CEO Eric Vezzoli will be joining Razer as its new associate director of haptics going forward. Likewise, Interhaptics will remain as an independent company, despite the fact that it will be integrated into Razer's wider ecosystem.