Razer continues its quest for the speediest mouse with the Viper V3 Hyperspeed

For a while now, it seems Razer's ultimate goal has been to chase the gamers who are after the speediest mouse in the game. For competitive players and those who want to be able to move their POVs around at breakneck pace, the new Viper Hyperspeed V3 is sure to offer it.

But, as well as the hefty cost of the mouse itself, to get that super speed you need to purchase a separate dongle separately. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to some of the feelings we have about this mouse's design.

If you want our full thoughts, check out the Quick Look below: