Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition detailed

The new creator-focused system comes with an 8-Core CPU and Quadro RTX graphics.

For all you creators who need some serious horsepower, Razer has crammed in a Quadro RTX5000 into a Blade 15, and added the new 10th gen 8 Core CPU, along with a custom calibrated 4K OLED.

The laptop also boasts a custom calibrated 4K OLED touch display, an updated keyboard, plus "a UHS-III SD card reader and USB-C charging." As mentioned, it's powered by an 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor capable of up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds, with a Quadro RTX 5000 boasting 16GB of GDDR6 memory "for multi-app creative workflows and 48 RT Cores for improved real-time ray tracing performance, allowing creators to interact with their work in new and unique ways."

The 15.6" 4K OLED touch display covers 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and has a 1ms response time and is protected but Gorilla Glass. The new line is available online from Razer now and will hit retailers very soon.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition detailedRazer Blade 15 Studio Edition detailedRazer Blade 15 Studio Edition detailed


