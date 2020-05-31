Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition detailed

You're watching Advertisements

For all you creators who need some serious horsepower, Razer has crammed in a Quadro RTX5000 into a Blade 15, and added the new 10th gen 8 Core CPU, along with a custom calibrated 4K OLED.

The laptop also boasts a custom calibrated 4K OLED touch display, an updated keyboard, plus "a UHS-III SD card reader and USB-C charging." As mentioned, it's powered by an 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor capable of up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds, with a Quadro RTX 5000 boasting 16GB of GDDR6 memory "for multi-app creative workflows and 48 RT Cores for improved real-time ray tracing performance, allowing creators to interact with their work in new and unique ways."

The 15.6" 4K OLED touch display covers 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and has a 1ms response time and is protected but Gorilla Glass. The new line is available online from Razer now and will hit retailers very soon.