Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro wants to be the centrepiece of your setup

As part of the latest episode in our Quick Look series, we've got our hands on Razer's latest keyboard effort, the Blackwidow V4 Pro. Designed with advanced control in mind, and a slate of RGB features, this keyboard wants to be the focal point of your entire setup.

With underglow and per-key lighting, macro keys, a command dial, mechanical switches, and a magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest, this keyboard is made for work and play. So, to see whether the Blackwidow V4 Pro should be your next keyboard, be sure to take a look at the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares various thoughts and facts about the device.