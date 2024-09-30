Razer announces world's first HD haptic gaming cushion

HQ

Over the weekend, Razer presented the world with a slate of promising new technological developments. Revealed during the RazerCon show, one such announcement was a world's first device ideal for those looking to up their immersion efforts.

It's known as the Freyja and is the world's first HD haptic gaming cushion. For those unsure as to what that means, we're promised a device that "brings dynamic tactile sensations to life, transforming every gaming session."

Razer adds: "Feel the direction, distance, and intensity of in-game actions through multi-directional haptics powered by six advanced haptic motor actuators. Whether navigating through bullets, steering across racetracks, or experiencing environmental effects like storms or earthquakes, the Razer Freyja offers a full-body sensory experience that pulls players directly into the heart of the action."

The Freyja operates using Bluetooth connectivity or HyperSpeed Wireless and is compatible with PC and Android devices. It features customisable options through Razer Synapse 4 and as per its selling point, we're told that it will retail for $300/€300.