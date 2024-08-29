Razer announces Wolverine V3 Pro - an Xbox controller for esport gamers

HQ

Razer has been making phenomenal controllers for a long time, and their flagship series is the Wolverine, which has now received a major update in the form of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. It is officially licensed for Xbox and offers seemingly everything gamers with esports ambitions could need.

Developed in collaboration with Halo master Eric "Snip3down" Wrona, the controller features four mouse-inspired buttons on the back, Razer Pro HyperTriggers, Hall Effect Thumbsticks (with interchangeable tops), and the Razer Controller app that lets you adjust pretty much everything - including the size of Dead Zones and the like. Razer also promises first-class material choices throughout.

The controller is available in both wireless (2.4 Ghz) and wired versions, and comes complete with a case for easy and safe transportation. To order the controller, head over to this link, and you can also check out a short presentation video and some pictures below.