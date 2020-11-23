Razer announces Wolverine V2 controller for Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Razer and Microsoft had a lot of collaborations recently, with the former making a lot of official Xbox peripherals. It seems like this will continue next generation as they recently announced the headset Kaira Pro, and now they have also revealed the Wolverine V2 controller.

According the press-release, it comes equipped with "Razer's Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Mecha-Tactile D-Pad" and Razer also promises great non-slip ergonomics as well as buttons that will last for three million presses. Compared to the standard controller, these buttons also have "a reduced actuation distance of 0.65mm for 35% faster actuation.

The controller is now released and priced £99,99. Head over this way for more information.