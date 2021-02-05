Razer announces the Huntsman V2 Analog

You're watching Advertisements

Razer today announced the new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog that - besides a lot of new features - also has Analog Optical Switches, Razer's new "cutting-edge switch innovation."

It offers an "analog input, true full-range directional motion" in the same way some controllers can do it. Users now have "a whole new dimension of gaming with the ability to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter". The Razer Analog Optical Switch is "not only a ground-breaking evolution in keyboard switch technology, but also the key to unlocking an unparalleled gaming experience." The switch combines three elements: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation.

Razer explains:



Analog Input: The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and manoeuvrability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimised for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.

Adjustable Actuation: Players can also custom tune and adjust each key's actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.

Dual-step Actuation: With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games - such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.



The light activated switched have a lifetime expectancy of 100 million keystrokes.

But wait, there is more - community driven updates. Feedback means you still get the form-factor, dial and media keys. But a number of upgrades have been implemented such as doubleshot PBT keycaps, standard bottom row that allows customisation, such as Razers own PBT keycap upgrade set.

The new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard also features improved connectivity, and the keyboard is now powered by a single braided cable, with a second cable allowing for optional USB 3.0 passthrough. Users can choose between USB Type-C or USB 3.0 Type-A via an included adapter.

ABOUT THE HUNTSMAN V2 ANALOG:



Razer™ Analog Optical Switches



100 million keystroke lifespan



Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options



Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps



USB Type-C to USB Type-A Adapter



USB 3.0 Passthrough



Underglow lighting



Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest



Multi-functional digital dial with 4 media keys



Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording



Hybrid onboard storage - up to 5 keybinding profiles



N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting



Gaming mode option



Braided Fiber Cable



1000 Hz Ultrapolling



Aluminium matte top plate



The device is set to cost $249.99.