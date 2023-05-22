Razer announces second iteration of Nommo speaker line

HQ

Razer has announced its latest iteration of PC gaming speakers, with these being the V2 line of Nommo speakers. As noted in a press release, the speakers span three unique variants and include a Pro version, a base one, and a X edition.

The Nommo V2 Pro will be a full-range speaker and wireless subwoofer combination that is bolstered by THX Spatial Audio. It'll also offer Razer Chroma lightning so that you can add even more flair to your desktop.

The regular Nommo V2 will also offer THX Spatial Audio support and is equipped with the same two 3-inch full-range drivers as the Pro, except this comes with a wired subwoofer rather than a wireless one, and likewise boasts RGB support.

The Nommo V2 X is mostly the same as the regular V2, except it features a more minimalist design and doesn't come with any RGB elements.

Each speaker is said to be compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and can be connected to the Razer Wireless Control Pod so that you can more easily adjust and customise each device's sound profiles.