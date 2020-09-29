English
Razer announces Razercon Digital Event

It will feature performances from Sabaton and DragonForce.

Razer just got in touch to tell us about its upcoming digital event, Razercon. During the show on October 10 we'll get to look at a bunch of new products, games will be showcased, and there'll be a mix of EDM and metal to tickle your eardrums. Here are some of the main points of interest:

• Global mixed reality keynote by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, hosted against the iconic Singapore skyline
• The world's first RGB lighting-reactive livestream
• Razer panels held by product managers, showcasing new and unannounced products and discussing design and technology
• Exclusive content showcases from multiple game studios such as Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital
• Appearances from gaming celebrities, including an audience meet and greet session with CloakZy and CourageJD, a RazerStreamer panel with PaladinAmber and many more
• Concerts by top EDM artists, and metal concert headlined by Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce with special guests Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) & Tim Henson (Polyphia)

RazerCon 2020 is due to take place on October 10, 2020, with the keynote kicking off at 17:00pm BST. You'll find more details here.

