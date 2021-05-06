Razer announces Darth Vader controller and Charging Stand for Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

We missed out on all the Star Wars celebrations on May the 4th, but Razer actually announced a pretty cool peripheral for Xbox, and that is a Darth Vader Razer Wireless Controller + Quick Charging Stand.

It pretty much does what the name says, and the design is of course the main draw here. But the charging stand is actually pretty convenient and will "fully charge the controller in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting". It has a magnetic design to really make the controller stick to the stand out while using it, and is priced $179.99.

You can pre-order your unit here if you want one, with shipping starting on May 31.