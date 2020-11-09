Razer announces cloud and Xbox headset Kaira Pro

You're watching Advertisements

As a new generation is about to start with the launch of Xbox Series S and X on November 10, some of you might be interested in getting a brand new headset. If this description fits you, then maybe Razer has something you might like. It has now announced the Kaira Pro, which is designed for Xbox and cloud gaming and can also be used for PC.

Razer's peripheral boss Alvin Cheung said in the press release:

"Now that gamers can play their favorite games almost anywhere they want, the need for a high-performance, multi-platform headset is greater than ever. With the Kaira Pro, gamers now have a single headset for use at home on their Xbox Series X|S or PC, which is also ideal when they're out and playing on their Android phone or tablet. By pairing the Kaira Pro with a Razer Kishi and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers can take the full console experience with them wherever they go."

Kaira Pro uses both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure maximum compatibility and also has a detachable mic, which Razer claims offers "crystal-clear voice chat," and there is also a separate, built-in mobile microphone that is hidden in the headset so you still can use it without the mic.

Razer also says we can expect really good sound, lots of settings for different needs and genres, and a whole lot of comfort, as well as durable design. Below are a couple of images of Kaira Pro, and below them is the data from the press release:

Headphones

• Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

• Impedance: 32Ω at 1 kHz

• Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 108 dB

• Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets

• Inner ear cup diameter: Width 56mm / Length 67mm

• Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with heat-transfer fabric, perfect for long-wearing comfort

• Connection type: Direct to Xbox / via Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

• Wireless range: 10 m / 30 ft

• Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz

• Battery life: Up to 15 hours (with Chroma Lighting)/ 20 hours (without Chroma Lighting)

Microphone

• Frequency response: 100 - 10,000 Hz

• Signal-to-noise ratio: > 60 dB

• Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -54 ± 3 dB

• Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Range

• Bluetooth wireless range: Up to 10m / 30ft

Product Requirements

• Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X/ Xbox Series X|S

• PC (Windows 10 or higher)

• Devices with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity