Razer and Pokémon are teaming up for line of branded peripherals

Razer has announced that it is teaming up with The Pokémon Company for an array of new branded and themed peripherals. The collection has been promised and will be unveiled in full as soon as this week, on July 17 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

As for the exact list of items that are being given the pocket monster treatment, this has yet to be confirmed, but Razer does state the following on its announcement website.

"You snooze, you lose! Choose your perfect partner from our officially licensed suite of Pokémon gaming peripherals‑available in selected countries for the first time ever.

"Wherever the journey leads, you'll always have your best friends beside you."

Interestingly, the banner image used for the collaboration has been saved under the file name of "Kanto Starters Edition", suggesting that fan-favourites Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur will be present in some form. Otherwise, the yellow colour palette suggests Pikachu of course.

Which Pokémon would you like to see featured on a Razer peripheral?

