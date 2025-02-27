Razer and Mojang team up for Minecraft peripheral collection

HQ

Mojang has teamed up with various peripheral manufacturers in the past for a collection of Minecraft-inspired products, and the latest on this front is Razer, as the pair have teamed up for a selection of items designed to resemble a Creeper.

The collection includes the BlackWidow V4 X keyboard and headset, the Cobra mouse, and the Gigantus V2 mousepad, each of which come with green and brown accents and little decals and details that reflect Minecraft's most famous mob type.

Speaking about what this collection hopes to achieve, we're told: "Our craftiest collab yet - truly live the block life with this officially licensed suite of gaming peripherals for Minecraft. Designed for Minecraft enthusiasts and gamers who want to enhance their Minecraft experience, this collection features gaming gear that will keep you in adventure mode 24/7."

You can get all of the items in the collection as of today, for a range of prices up to $130.

