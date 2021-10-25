Razer, AMD and Halo are collaborating on an exclusive Master Chief-themed graphics card

HQ

We're around six weeks away from the global launch of Halo Infinite, the next major instalment into the sci-fi universe being developed by 343 Industries. As we've edged ever closer to that date, we've seen a range of interesting Halo-themed goodies being revealed or released, with the most recent being a Nerf version of the Needler. But, that's not the only unique piece of gear that has recently been shown off, as Razer, AMD, and Halo have all joined together to create a very limited Master Chief-themed Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

Available as part of a giveaway being hosted by Razer, there will be a very limited number of the cards handed out to lucky winners, 117 to be exact. The card itself will be a traditional RX 6900 XT, but boasts an olive green and gold colour scheme like the Chief himself, as well as the iconic character's 117 serial number on the back of the hardware. The Halo Infinite logo is also located on the back of the card, just in case you forget which universe this design style belonged to.

The giveaway is currently live with winners set to be announced on November 16. Anyone who is lucky enough to win either the grand raffle prize, which includes a range of Halo-themed Razer peripherals and goodies, or the daily giveaway will receive one of the cards.

The cards will not be going on sale in the future, meaning if you are looking to pick one up for yourself, you will have to hope lady luck is on your side in the gauntlet that is this raffle.