Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar, Mainz and Crystal Palace strike hard at the Conference League quarter-finals

HQ

The first leg of the Conference League quarter-finals could have been definitive: three matches ended 3-0 and the other ended 2-0. Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Mainz and Crystal Palace have taken huge steps towards the semifinals, but cannot relax as all four of them will play away next week.

Will April 16 be remembered as the night of the comebacks? It's up to Alkmaar, AEK Athens, Fiorentina and Strasbourg, who have to overcome huge deficits if they want to be at the semifinals at the end of the month. These were the results of the UEFA Conference League on April 9:



Rayo Vallecano 3-0 AEK Athens



Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 AZ Alkmaar



Mainz 2-0 Strasbourg



Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina



Conference League games on Thursday, April 16



AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



Strasbourg vs Mainz — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



The winner of the Shakhtar-Alkmaar will face Fiorentina or Crystal Palace; and Rayo Vallecano or AEK Athens will face Mainz or Strasbourg in the semi-finals on April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 27. Who do you think will win Conference League this season?