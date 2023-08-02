Rayman's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC gets a date in trailer

HQ

Ubisoft was as usual quick to announce its post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, so we've known Rayman would join the Mario characters and Rabbids a long time. We just didn't know when. Until now.

Nintendo and Ubisoft have released a new trailer that ends by announcing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope's third and final expansion, Rayman in the Phantom Show, will arrive on the 30th of August. Before this information is revealed, we're shown some of the stuff our limbless friend is able to do when trying to help boost the ratings of the Phantom's Opera network studio.