Rayman Origins

Rayman Returns: Ubisoft said to be working on a new AAA game in the series

Ubisoft Milan and Montpellier have confirmed they're working on a new AAA title in the beloved platforming series—possibly with input from Rayman's original creator, Michel Ancel.

After over a decade in the shadows, it's finally time for Rayman to make a comeback. Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Montpellier have confirmed that they are working on a new AAA project in the Rayman series. According to reports, Michel Ancel—the original creator of Rayman—has been consulted to help ensure that the game stays true to the spirit of its predecessors.

The project first came to light through a job listing, which stated:

"Ubisoft Milan is looking for a Senior Game Designer who will work on the Rayman brand. The ideal candidate has a proven and solid experience as a Game Designer in the videogame industry with in-depth understanding of how to define, prototype, and implement game systems within the scope of the project and following the Game direction, making sure to capture the gameplay feel, while still being fun and accessible. A strong UX sensibility or professional experience is recommended."

Ubisoft Milan—best known for the Mario + Rabbids games—and Ubisoft Montpellier—who recently developed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—are joining forces on the project. This will also be the first major assignment for the Lost Crown team since they were recently reassigned within Ubisoft.

As of now, there's no official word on a release date or target platforms. But since it's a AAA project, you can safely bet on a release for current-gen consoles and PC.

So, how hyped are you for a new Rayman?

Rayman Origins

