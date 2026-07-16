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Rayman Legends Retold
Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition shown in new gameplay trailer
This updated version is included when you purchase Rayman Legends Retold upon its release in October.
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It's been far too long since we've had a new adventure featuring Ubisoft's most iconic platforming mascot, Rayman. And... well, we're not really getting one this year either, but we are getting Rayman Legends Retold, a significantly updated version of Rayman Legends with extra content, and Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition is also included in the bundle.
October 1 marks the release date for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X - and Ubisoft is already building some hype by reminding us just how exceptionally great the gameplay in Rayman Origins was, so they're now showcasing its Enhanced Edition in a new trailer. Check it out below.
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