Rayman makes a surprise return in new NFT shooter

HQ

Rayman is back, but it's probably not the return fans expected. Ubisoft has quietly released Captain Laserhawk: The Game, a top-down multiplayer shooter featuring the iconic character, albeit in a very limited role. Rayman serves as the announcer for deathmatches, but he's not playable in the game, which also utilizes NFTs and blockchain technology.

Based on the Netflix series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, the game requires players to own a Niji Warrior NFT to participate. Additionally, a Rayman profile picture can be purchased to enhance the NFT experience, further tying the character to the game's crypto elements. While Ubisoft's dabble into NFTs has been controversial, this release seems to have flown under the radar, with little fanfare or public acknowledgment.

With NFTs losing steam in the gaming industry, can Ubisoft's experiment with blockchain technology find lasting appeal, or will this just be another fleeting trend? Would you be willing to embrace NFTs for a chance to interact with Rayman again?