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Rayman Legends Retold
Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

Rayman Legends Retold announced; coming 1 October

It seems the rumours were true and the character is returning, although it wasn't the game we were expecting to see again.

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We'd been hearing for months that the team at Ubisoft were working on something new for Rayman, and that it was almost certainly a remake of the first game. It turns out those rumours were only half true.

During State of Play, a trailer was unveiled for Rayman Legends Retold, a completely new version built from scratch of the 2013 classic platformer from Ubisoft Montpellier. This 3D version adds depth to the characters and environments, as well as what appears to be full voice acting for the characters.

Rayman Legends Retold arrives on 1 October on PC, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for €39.99. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned tonight, as Rayman might have a few more surprises in store.

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Rayman Legends RetoldRayman Legends Retold

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