Ubisoft game designer, Beyond Good & Evil 2's creative director, and Rayman Legends senior game designer Emile Morel has passed away, aged 40.

The news was broken over on LinkedIn by Morel's colleagues, who led tributes for him, naming him a "cherished colleague."

Emile was still hard at work on Beyond Good & Evil 2, and there are many hoping the game can be shipped in his name. As of January this year, it seems that Ubisoft is still developing the game.