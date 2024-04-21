Rayman is getting a board game this year

HQ

A lot of games are getting a tabletop version nowadays. It was only last month that we reported on Mass Effect getting its first board game. Now we have another video game board game to look forward to.

Rayman is indeed getting a new game, and even if it's not the standalone, digital title we'd have hoped for, it's still something for fans to dig into. The Rayman board game comes from Maxime Tardif and Flyos. It's aimed for 2-5 players, aged 7 to 77 (sorry grandma, you're dropped from the squad.)

The Rayman board game is set to launch in Q3 2024. From the box art, it seems to be taking on the style of Rayman Legends, which is sure to please newer fans.