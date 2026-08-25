Rayman dances the Macarena in the latest look at Rayman Legends: Retold

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Rayman Legends: Retold, the full remake of the 2013 Rayman game (the latest proper entry in the Rayman series, back in the Wii U era) appeared at the Gamescom Opening Night Live with a the reveal of a new musical level.

This remake will have new 3D graphics made with the Snowdrop engine, new story content, a sixth realm, voiced cutsences, and four new musical stages. One of them was already revealed, U Can't Touch This by M.C. Hammer... and the other has been announced today: the Macarena!

Macarena, the iconic song by Los del Río, a Spanish hit that became known all around the world during the 1990s, has been chosen by Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Montpellier for Rayman Legends Retold, and you can hear their rendition here:

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Rayman Legends Retold launches on October 1 on PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Despite the original game still being as good as it was 13 years ago, there is no denying this remake looks very, very good.