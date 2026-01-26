Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition rated in Australia

Over the weekend, we heard rumblings that a new Rayman game was on the way. Considering Ubisoft essentially pressed the reset button on the entire company last week, this did come as somewhat of a surprise. However, we now have further evidence that a classic mascot is getting his big comeback.

As spotted by Gematsu, Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition has popped up on the Australian ratings board. Currently, the developer and publisher is listed as Atari, with U&I Entertainment being the applicant for the rating. U&I Entertainment is the company that has brought physical releases of both Ubisoft and Atari games to us in the past, such as The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson did say that the next Rayman game would be heading our way sooner than expected, with a Rayman Legends remake also in the works. It's likely that the new game he referred to is this 30th anniversary retelling of the original, but at least Rayman fans are getting something soon.