Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition announced by the gaming experts of Digital Eclipse

Rayman is one of the many gaming icons that celebrated 30 years in 2025, and while Ubisoft promised a new title on the horizon, starting this Friday we will be able to enjoy a digital museum based around the original 1995 game in a package made by Digital Eclipse.

The title will include the original game, released in 1995 for Atari Jaguar, as well as its different versions, including the PlayStation version and the portable ones. Alongside it, many videos and images explaining how Michael Ancel's mascot was created, and even a playable prototype.

Rayman follows similar releases about Mortal Kombat, Tetris, Karateka, Llamasoft and Atari 50. Most recently, Digital Eclipse rereeleased The Disney Afternoon Collection for Switch and Switch 2, with added games like Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 and Bonkers.

And the best thing is that Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition releases Friday, February 13, in digital format.