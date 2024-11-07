Raygun is retiring from competitive breakdancing

HQ

There were some really interesting and amazing stories that came out during the Paris Olympics in the summer, but perhaps the most memorable of the bunch was the fiasco at the competitive breakdancing event. The spotlight for this event was stolen by Australia's competitor Dr. Rachel "Raygun" Gunn, who appeared and blew many away with her interpretive performance, a performance that led to a whole bunch of questions and even unearthed conspiracy allegations. It seems like all of this backlash has now got to Raygun who has decided to call it quits and hang up her dancing shoes.

As per ESPN, Gunn made an appearance on the 2DayFM radio show wherein she mentioned: "I'm not going to compete anymore, no. I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now to approach a battle. Yeah, I mean I still dance, and I still break. But, you know, that's like in my living room with my partner. It's been really upsetting. I just didn't have any control over how people saw me or who I was."

Even if Raygun decided to continue competing, we'd likely never see her on a global stage again anyway, as breakdancing has been dropped from the summer Olympic programme ahead of the next event in Los Angeles in 2028.

