Ray Tracing has landed in Fortnite, check it out here

If you're a keen Fortnite player and you keep your ear close to the ground, you'll know that Ray Tracing has been added to the battle royale shooter this week. What that means, in essence, is prettier, better lighting effects, reflections, and so on, have been added to Epic's shooter.

On top of that, Nvidia DLSS is now supported, which should mean these new effects won't be as demanding on your PC as you might first think. Here are the minimum and recommended specs:

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Requires DirectX 12

CPU: 4 cores or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or higher (use updated drivers; 450.00 and higher are supported)

Windows 10 version 1903 (May 2019 Update, build number 18362 or newer)

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Requires DirectX 12

CPU: 8 cores or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or higher (use updated drivers; 450.00 and higher are supported)

Windows 10 version 1903 (May 2019 Update, build number 18362 or newer)

Epic's blogpost gives you the broadstrokes, although Nvidia goes into a lot more detail here, if you're after it.

Now, check out our gameplay capture and see Ray Tracing in action in Fortnite below.