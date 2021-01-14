Ray Fisher removed from the cast of The Flash

You're watching Advertisements

We've followed the storyline of Ray Fisher's (the actor who portrays Cyborg) involvement in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie The Flash for some time now, but it seems that story has reached its boiling point. Fisher recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has been removed from the cast of the upcoming film.

Fisher has been taking a stand against DC Films boss Walter Hamada for some time now, routinely accusing the executive of down-playing an investigation into the happenings on the set of the Justice League. Fisher has even accused Hamada of purposefully undermining the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president Geoff Johns, as well as saying that Hamada spread lies and misinformation about Fisher and the investigation itself.

Fisher's statement reads: "I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash. I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising."

Fisher does go on to briefly talk about Cyborg's involvement in the movie saying: "Despite the misconception, Cyborg's involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo - and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

The full statement is long and packed with various accusations and details. You can read it in full below, but it does cap-off by saying: "And if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions - I'll pay it gladly."