Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting more expensive, but also more customisable

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Meta's smart glasses are a thing, and now the latest iteration has arrived. They are more customisable, particularly for people who need prescription lenses, which means quite many of us.

Meta and Ray-Ban parent company EssilorLuxottica has revealed two new styles of frames: the Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics. Starting prize is $499 a pair, as reported by Engadget. The price doesn't include prescription lenses, which can easily be $200-$300 or more.

According to EssilorLuxottica, both styles have somewhat slimmer frames, swappable nose pads and adjustable temple tips so wearers can get a better fit. And then, as the "optics" implies, the new frame styles are also compatible with a wider variety of prescription lenses, including progressive lenses and transition lenses.

The Blayzer style frames are more square, while the Scriber style frames are a little more rounded. But they both come in a variety of colours including some translucent styles, and are available now for pre-order on Meta's website. They will be on sale starting April 14th.

New features include new translation support for Japanese, Mandarin and Arabic. And let's not forget Meta's AI-enabled food and nutrition tracking. Meta AI can also summarise longer message threads rather than simply reciting a long string of messages in a given chat.