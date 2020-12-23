Raw Fury publishes their publishing agreement

You're watching Advertisements

If you like indie games, you might be familiar with the publisher Raw Fury, who most recently published Out of the Blue Games' Call of the Sea. Well, the publisher is now making waves because it has undergone the decision to publish its publishing agreement, so that everyone and anyone can see what the publisher offers should you look to employ their business.

The idea behind this move is to introduce further inclusivity among the industry, by now making it easier for smaller scale indie developers to see the sort of contracts they will be tied to without even needing to splash out on legal fees to acquire the documents in the first place.

The documents themselves (that you can find here) come in various formats and languages, and cover not only a financial spreadsheet on what the publisher can offer for differing prices, a MNDA (Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement) for when that time comes alongside a set of legal FAQs relating to it, as well as a template for what Raw Fury and lots of other publishers would expect from a pitch. Essentially, if you're in the business of indie game development and are unsure of how to approach getting your game published, this is a great starting point.

Raw Fury has detailed the decisions for this, stating that "publishers should be a force for increased knowledge in the industry" and that "it's what we would have wanted if we were in a developer's shoes." They did go on further, mentioning that a reason for publishing the agreement was because the year hasn't been the greatest across the board for anyone and that "it's the fucking holidays, and we sure don't want to be put on Santa's shit list this year!"

Whichever way you look at it, this seems like a pretty positive move for the industry and game development, as introducing inclusivity benefits everyone.