Ravenswatch's third chapter arrives in new update

Passtech Games has just released another major update for Ravenswatch. The Fall of Avalon was announced earlier this month, but now it's ready for launch and it brings the highly anticipated third chapter to the game.

Players can expect a new zone populated with additional enemies, events, and bosses. You'll also get access to a new quest centred around the Headless Horseman, the ability to go up to level 10 and beyond, and new ways to play through the game's challenges.

The next update for Ravenswatch will bring about the game's 1.0 launch, including the final boss and a new playable hero. Check out the trailer for The Fall of Avalon below: