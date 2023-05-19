Ravenswatch's latest hero uses mad puppets to fight for him

HQ

Ravenswatch has just revealed its seventh hero, Geppetto, who is clearly a dark parody of the Pinocchio character, as he uses puppets to help him in combat, controlling his miniature henchmen in the thick of the fighting.

Geppetto is a mix of a close-combat fighter and a ranged hero, but is actually rather weak on his own, and relies on his puppets to protect him and deal a lot of damage for him. Check him out in the trailer below.

He'll be joining the early access game on the 31st of May, bolstering Ravenswatch's current roster. While Ravenswatch is available for PC players via Steam right now, it won't be out on consoles until 2024, so keep an eye on this one.