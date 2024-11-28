Ravenswatch offers folklore-action with co-op on PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

Ravenswatch was released via Early Access on PC a while ago, and now it's time for more people to try this interesting folklore-inspired roguelike that has now also premiered on PlayStation and Xbox.

The adventure takes place in the fairytale land of Rêverie and lets you and up to three good friends explore the dark adventure in the role of classic fairy tale characters. The latter include Aladdin, Carmilla, Sun Wukong, Beowulf, Snow Queen, and Scarlet (Little Red Riding Hood), among others.

So what is it that makes this game stand out from the crowd and has made people so curious about it? Well, the premise is that you and your friends only have three days and nights to level up maximum before a massive boss fight, which serves as the end of your level. On top of this, there are plenty of opportunities to build and customise characters, as well as a host of abilities and magical items that ensure that no two builds will ever be the same.

Check out the launch trailer for the console versions below. Ravenswatch is out now and in January it will also arrive on Switch.