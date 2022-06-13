Ravenlok looks promising in first screenshots

HQ

One of the titles that was announced yesterday during Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was Ravenlok, developed by Cococucumber. This is the same studio that most recently released the brilliant Echo Generation, and looking at the new game, you can see that the studio is going for the same charming voxel look.

This game tells us the story of a young girl trying to fulfil a prophecy after discovering a portal to another world, in which she must defeat the Caterpillar Queen in a fairy tale looking land with places like Mushroom Forest and Mask Mansion. We're being promised "arena-based, real-time combat" but also being able to level up, doing several quests and using different weapons. All while letting a young girl becoming more confident in herself.

The game director and producer Vanessa Chia says:

"Ravenlok is a culmination of our studio's exploration into the 3D pixel aesthetic, completing our voxel trilogy with higher details and more complex environments. We are delighted to share our spin on the fairytale genre by weaving a heartwarming tale, led by a young female protagonist set in an action-packed fantasy world."

Ravenlok launches early next year for both PC and Xbox, and is included with Game Pass starting day one. Check out the first screenshots below.