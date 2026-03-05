Ravenloft tops the list of new Dungeons & Dragons products for 2026

HQ

We are about to end the first quarter of the year, and it is time to find out what 2026 has in store for us in terms of adventures in the world's most famous role-playing game. Following the forced change in strategy at the end of last year, it seems that both Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro are building the analogue comeback for Dungeons & Dragons, and they have done so by presenting their roadmap for much of this year.

During the GAMA (The Tabletop Game Association) event in Louisville, Kentucky, Senior Vice President Dan Ayoub presented the new supplements, add-ons, and the new seasonal system for franchise releases. Using major book releases as a common thread, these "seasons" of play will serve to create environments for players to meet around themes and to generate and reinforce a sense of community around the game.

The roadmap will begin as early as April, when the Season of Horror linked to the Domains of Terror begins, coinciding with the release of the book Ravenloft: The Horrors Within on 16 June. This supplement will offer more options for players, such as new horror-themed subclasses, species, backgrounds, and Dark Gifts. It will also include content on the Dark Lords and the Domains of Terror, as well as dozens of fearsome Travellers of the Mists, including potential allies such as the iconic Rudolph van Richten. Alongside this, a new Dungeon Master's Screen and revamped Tarokka deck will also be released to enhance the narrative and character creation in Ravenloft.

This will be followed in the summer by the Season of Magic, linked to the launch of Arcana Unleashed, expanding the reference for the use of tricks, spells, and magical rituals, and the adventure Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall, closely linked to magic. We will also have new spell reference decks linked to each main class in the game, a welcome addition after a long period without reprints. Finally, a third season has been announced for autumn, called the Season of Champions, about which no further details are yet known.

To energise these seasons, Wizards will bring back D&D Encounters, a programme in collaboration with specialist shops that will encourage live play and community participation, as well as launch support kits.

Wizards details the release schedule in German, French, Italian and Spanish for 2026

Going into more detail for players in the rest of the world, but with a special focus on Europe, Wizards has also announced the dates for publishing D&D materials translated into other languages.

The Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set will be the first to arrive (you can read our review here and see a video of its contents) on 24 March. It includes three ready-to-play adventures and all the elements you need to quickly start your first D&D adventure.

The supplements Forgotten Realms: Heroes of Faerûn and Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerûn will be localised in the summer, with the exact date still to be determined.

Finally, it seems that we won't have to wait too long to see the materials adapted to other regions, as it has also been confirmed that Ravenloft: The Horrors Within will be localised into Spanish, German, Italian, and French in autumn 2026. It looks like this year will be a great time to join the D&D hobby. Are you up for giving it a try?