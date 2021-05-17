Raven reveals that they have now banned over 500,000 Warzone cheaters

You're watching Advertisements

Raven Software has been bringing the ban hammer down on Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters for some time now, and recently the developer tweeted that it has added another 30,000 accounts to its ever growing list.

To really emphasise how many cheaters the studio has removed from the game, the tweet also mentioned that Raven has passed the 500,000 bans mark, a pretty remarkable achievement that gives a good look at how bad the cheating problem has been for Call of Duty: Warzone.

The tweet states, "Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone."

Call of Duty: Warzone passed the 100 million player count a few months ago, which in itself a remarkable number. The fact that Raven has also banned half a million accounts means that there is around one cheater in every 200 Warzone players - fairly alarming since there are 100 players in a single Warzone lobby. No wonder you seem to run into one every other game.