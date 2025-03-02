Raven Forge releases full-scale replicas of Yasuke and Naoe's swords from Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

Raven Forge has just launched two new full-scale replicas of the swords used by Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Both swords are expected to ship in early August and can be pre-ordered via the Raven Forge website. This is not the first time the company has collaborated with Ubisoft, as they have previously released an impressive replica of Altaïr's sword from the original Assassin's Creed game.

Yasuke's wakizashi and Naoe's tantō are meticulously crafted, with the former measuring a total of 670 mm, featuring a 500 mm blade and weighing 776 grams. It is made of tempered 3CR13 steel and has a blunt edge. Naoe's tantō has a total length of 430 mm, a 295 mm blade, and weighs 425 grams. This tantō is made from the same high-quality material as the wakizashi.

The price for Yasuke's wakizashi is £199, while Naoe's tantō costs £139. If you're interested, you can pre-order them now.

